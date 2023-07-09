International
Russia Becomes Main Supplier of Gas to Spain in June - Enagas
Russia became the first largest supplier of gas to Spain in June this year, according to Spanish energy company Enagas.
15:27 GMT 09.07.2023
Russia became the first largest supplier of gas to Spain in June this year, according to Spanish energy company Enagas.
According to the company, Spain imported 7,673 gigawatt hours (GWh) of liquefied natural gas from Russia last month, which accounted for 26.8% of the kingdom's total purchases. From January to June, Spain purchased 41,145 GWh of LNG from Russia, Enagas added.
Russia is followed by Algeria and the United States. Algeria exported to Spain 21% of the total amount of gas, and the United States - 18.5%.
Earlier, media reported, citing sources, that Madrid urged Spanish importers of Russian gas not to sign new contracts with Moscow and to increase the diversification of LNG supply contracts.
In March, Enagas reported that gas imports from Russia to Spain in February 2023 increased by 151%. According to the company, the kingdom's imports of Russian gas increased from 2,174 gigawatt hours (GWh) in February 2022 to 5,465 GWh in 2023, accounting for 17.2% of total gas imports.
Spain is currently positioning itself as a major gas hub, capable of solving the European energy crisis due to the reduction of Russian gas supplies. The country is one of the EU member states with the most diversified list of natural gas suppliers. Since the beginning of the year, more than 20 countries have exported gas to Spain.
