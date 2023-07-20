https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/putins-online-speech-at-brics-summit-expected-on-august-23-1112005687.html

Putin's Online Speech at BRICS Summit Expected on August 23

Putin's Online Speech at BRICS Summit Expected on August 23

The online speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in South Africa is expected to take place on August 23, Anil Sooklal, the envoy of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, said on Thursday.

2023-07-20T08:56+0000

2023-07-20T08:56+0000

2023-07-20T08:56+0000

world

russia

russian economy under sanctions

vladimir putin

south africa

brics

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081489253_0:223:3206:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_bf86f59a454731e91bddd4bde232d50a.jpg

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Putin had decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference format, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the event. "He [Putin] will not attend the summit physically, but he will attend the summit virtually ... President Putin will also deliver his remarks virtually [on August 23]," Sooklal told reporters, as broadcast by SABC News. The Russian leader will participate in all discussions of the summit, the sherpa added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html

russia

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, vladimir putin, brics summit, russia, russia brics