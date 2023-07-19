https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/s-africa-presidents-office-putin-not-to-attend-brics-summit-in-south-africa-per-joint-decision-1111987708.html

South Africa President's Office: Putin Not to Attend BRICS Summit

South Africa President's Office: Putin Not to Attend BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit, a joint decision has been reached on the matter, the South African president's office said on Wednesday.

2023-07-19T11:09+0000

2023-07-19T11:09+0000

2023-07-19T11:53+0000

russia

brics

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

south africa

russian federation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111154995_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_7aa8cfb602eaf32f8f564c122fb035e4.jpg

The office added that “[South African] President Ramaphosa is confident that the summit will be successful, and he calls on the people to provide the necessary hospitality to participants who will arrive from different parts of the continent and the world." Kremlin is yet to comment on this information.The 2023 BRICS summit is due to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 22-24, an event that will bring together the leaders of South Africa, Brazil, India and China. This will be the first face-to-face BRICS summit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The World Health Organization declared an end to the pandemic in May 2023.BRICS, which was founded in 2009, groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. A number of other countries reportedly have the intention to join the economic bloc, including Argentina and Iran, as well as Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/south-african-president-says-upcoming-brics-summit-will-be-in-person-1111778416.html

south africa

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, brics, sergey lavrov, south africa, brics summit in south africa