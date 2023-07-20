https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/rheinmetall-plant-to-become-legitimate-target-for-russian-army-in-ukraine--moscow-1112013218.html
Rheinmetall Plant to Become Legitimate Target for Russian Army in Ukraine – Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian branch of the German armored vehicle manufacturer Rheinmetall will be considered a legitimate military target by Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Such a facility, if built, will be considered a legitimate military target for the Russian armed forces, along with any other Ukrainian defense industry facilities," she said at a briefing.As reported in an interview with the American television channel on July 10, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company plans to open a plant in Ukraine within the next three months.Earlier, Sputnik news agency also reported on the construction of a plant for the production of the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.
"Such a facility, if built, will be considered a legitimate military target for the Russian armed forces, along with any other Ukrainian defense industry facilities," she said at a briefing.
As reported in an interview with the American television channel on July 10, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company plans to open a plant in Ukraine
within the next three months.
Earlier, Sputnik news agency also reported on the construction of a plant for the production of the Turkish Bayraktar
unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.