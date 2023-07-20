International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Rheinmetall Plant to Become Legitimate Target for Russian Army in Ukraine – Moscow
Rheinmetall Plant to Become Legitimate Target for Russian Army in Ukraine – Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian branch of the German armored vehicle manufacturer Rheinmetall will be considered a legitimate military target by Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Such a facility, if built, will be considered a legitimate military target for the Russian armed forces, along with any other Ukrainian defense industry facilities," she said at a briefing.As reported in an interview with the American television channel on July 10, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company plans to open a plant in Ukraine within the next three months.Earlier, Sputnik news agency also reported on the construction of a plant for the production of the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.
Rheinmetall Plant to Become Legitimate Target for Russian Army in Ukraine – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian branch of the German armored vehicle manufacturer Rheinmetall will be considered a legitimate military target by Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Such a facility, if built, will be considered a legitimate military target for the Russian armed forces, along with any other Ukrainian defense industry facilities," she said at a briefing.
As reported in an interview with the American television channel on July 10, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company plans to open a plant in Ukraine within the next three months.
Earlier, Sputnik news agency also reported on the construction of a plant for the production of the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.
