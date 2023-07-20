https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/rheinmetall-plant-to-become-legitimate-target-for-russian-army-in-ukraine--moscow-1112013218.html

Rheinmetall Plant to Become Legitimate Target for Russian Army in Ukraine – Moscow

Rheinmetall Plant to Become Legitimate Target for Russian Army in Ukraine – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian branch of the German armored vehicle manufacturer Rheinmetall will be considered a legitimate military target by Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2023-07-20T13:38+0000

2023-07-20T13:38+0000

2023-07-20T13:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

rheinmetall

ukraine

russia

maria zakharova

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112013680_0:164:3060:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_aa0ecee00d5dd1b15292f0808a444272.jpg

"Such a facility, if built, will be considered a legitimate military target for the Russian armed forces, along with any other Ukrainian defense industry facilities," she said at a briefing.As reported in an interview with the American television channel on July 10, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company plans to open a plant in Ukraine within the next three months.Earlier, Sputnik news agency also reported on the construction of a plant for the production of the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/ukraine-talks-with-western-weapons-makers-to-boost-home-production-just-a-money-scam--analyst-1111351901.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rheinmetall, rheinmetall plant ukraine, rheinmetall factory ukraine, rheinmetall factory ukraine legit or not, rheinmetall new factory