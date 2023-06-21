https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/ukraine-talks-with-western-weapons-makers-to-boost-home-production-just-a-money-scam--analyst-1111351901.html

Ukraine Talks With Western Weapons-Makers to Boost Home Production 'Just a Money Scam' -Analyst

If Ukraine is in talks with Western arms manufacturers to boost production of weapons on its own soil, this is likely no more than a money scam on the part of the Kiev regime, military analyst Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik.

If Ukraine is in talks with Western arms manufacturers to boost production of weapons on its own soil, this is likely no more than a scam on the part of the regime in Kiev, military analyst Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik.As western-made weaponry provided to Kiev is consistently being destroyed by Russian forces, and Ukraine fails to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, the authorities in Kiev are not only haggling for more military support, but are apparently looking for solutions from outside to rebuild their tattered military-industrial sector. Now, Ukraine is purportedly about to sign contracts with military companies in Germany, France, Italy, and eastern Europe, including for the production of drones, Sergiy Boyev, deputy minister for Strategic Industries in Ukraine, was cited as telling western media. "We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months," Boyev was cited as saying on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.Last month, President Volodomyr Zelensky claimed there were talks with UK defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) to build operations on Ukrainian soil to produce and repair everything ranging from tanks to artillery. Still earlier, Germany's Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) touted a joint venture with Ukraine's Ukroboronprom to build and repair tanks in Ukraine. Now, a spate of reports point to further plans of moving foreign weapons-production to Ukraine.Kiev does not want to invest in domestic production, even if it has the opportunity to do so as it continues to receive mind-boggling financial resources from its Western donors, Dandykin, a retired Russian naval officer, remarked.Why bother to invest, when Kiev is fully aware that Russia has all the possibilities of a distant strike using aircraft, sea-based missiles, the very same Iskander ballistic missile systems, for example, to turn such military production facilities into rubble, the military analyst stated. He clarified that every and any such production facility is a legitimate military target for Russia’s forces in the course of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.Those holed up in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office will soon “burst from dollars and euros” funneled to support the West’s ongoing proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, he added.He cited the recent news that the European Union’s chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, has unveiled an aid package for Kiev worth 50 billion euros ($54.65 billion), set aside to “rebuild” Ukraine. However, Russia’s forces target exclusively military facilities, said Dandykin, unlike the Kiev regime, which consistently strikes civilian targets, as it had been previously doing for years in Donbass. If any construction of weapons-producing facilities on Ukrainian territory does get underway, by a German company, or some other European arms builder, Russia has “every right” to send its Kalibr cruise missiles, or Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, to target them. Russian troops engaged in hostilities with Ukraine’s regime have already done this on numerous occasions, striking deep into Ukraine's territory to hit repair units, drone assembly plants, many other facilities... This also applies to shipbuilding and other objects of military importance, Dandykin remarked.Knowing full well that this is the scenario to expect, Kiev authorities would be quite content to use the donated money and allow Western firms to invest their time and finances into building military production on Ukraine’s soil. Once such facilities are duly wiped out by Russian forces, the Ukrainian side will simply go begging for more handouts, added Dandykin.As for whether incoming Western manufacturers would set up factories directly on the territory of Ukraine, the military analyst believed they will be wary of doing so at the current time.As to what countries might be more likely to agree to host production facilities churning out weapons for Ukraine, the analyst suggested Poland as a likely option, or boosted production in Slovakia, Germany. However, the question is, when and how will all required for the purpose be delivered, especially since the European countries' own stockpiles are being depleted at a fast pace, and taxpayers' money would be required to boost such production for the needs of Kiev.The Kiev regime is fast devouring everything being donated to it, said Dandykin. But it has no qualms about begging for more, convinced that war will write everything off.Looking ahead, the future of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex looks pretty bleak if, indeed, production is transferred to foreign companies, the retired Russian naval officer underscored. Besides the obvious fact that Ukraine will have ceded it to Western control, but at the current moment, it is a "legitimate target for Russia's missile and aviation strikes," Vasily Dandykin concluded.

