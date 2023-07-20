https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russia-china-help-keep-the-peace-in-asia-pacific-through-joint-naval-exercise-1112008399.html
Russia, China Help Keep the Peace in Asia-Pacific Through Joint Naval Exercise
During the course of the exercise, Russian and Chinese vessels and their crews are going to engage in simulated anti-submarine warfare and naval combat, and practice convoying ships by naval and air units.
On July 20, the joint Russo-Chinese naval exercise “North/Interaction – 2023” kicked off in the Sea of Japan.
The exercise
is expected to be held until July 23, with the Russian Ministry of Defense saying that the primary goal of this drill is to improve the naval cooperation between Russia and China, as well as to help maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region.
During the course of the exercise, Russian and Chinese vessels and their crews are going to engage in simulated anti-submarine warfare and naval combat, and practice convoying ships by naval and air units.
The drill will also include exercises in protection and defense of naval groups moored at an unprotected roadstead, and those aimed at ensuring the security of communications in the waters and airspace of the Sea of Japan.
A joint gunnery exercise is also slated to take place.
The Russian Navy is represented in these drills by vessels of Russia’s Pacific Fleet
, including large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, corvettes Geroy Rossiyskoy Federatsii Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremyashchy, and a number of support ships. The detachment is led by Read Admiral Valery Kazakov, Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy is represented by destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, patrol ships Zaozhuang and Rizhao, and integrated supply ship Taihu. The Chinese detachment is led by Rear Admiral Qiu Wansheng, Deputy Commander of China’s North Sea Fleet.
Over 30 Russian and Chinese naval aircraft - including fighter planes
, anti-submarine aircraft and helicopters – are involved in the exercise.
The drill is being coordinated from the joint headquarters aboard the Qiqihar.