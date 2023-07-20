https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/teenage-girl-killed-in-drone-strike-in-crimea---region-head-aksenov-1112003387.html

Teenage Girl Killed in Drone Strike in Crimea - Region Head Aksenov

Teenage Girl Killed in Drone Strike in Crimea - Region Head Aksenov

A teenage girl has been killed and four administrative buildings have been damaged in an enemy drone strike in the northwest of Crimea, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said Thursday.

"As a result of an enemy UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] strike in one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea, four administrative buildings were damaged," Aksenov said on telegram.Aksenov expressed deep condolences over the death of the girl, saying that her family will be provided with all necessary support.The latest development comes days after surface maritime drones were used by Ukraine in a terror attack against the Crimean Bridge on July 17. The attack caused the death of two adults and left a child injured. The bridge had last been attack in October 2022.

