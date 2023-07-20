https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/ukraine-begins-using-us-supplied-cluster-munitions---reports-1112014044.html
Ukraine Begins Using US-Supplied Cluster Munitions - Reports
Ukraine has begun using US-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in the southeast of the country, an American newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.
A Ukrainian official told the newspaper that the munitions were fired at Russian positions to destroy the fortifications which slow down Ukraine’s counteroffensive effort. Cluster munitions are also expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), according to the report. On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has since warned that the Russian military will be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine has begun using US-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in the southeast of the country, an American newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.
A Ukrainian official told the newspaper that the munitions were fired at Russian positions to destroy the fortifications which slow down Ukraine’s counteroffensive effort
.
Cluster munitions are also expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), according to the report.
On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions
. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has since warned that the Russian military will be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries.