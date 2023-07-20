International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/ukraine-begins-using-us-supplied-cluster-munitions---reports-1112014044.html
Ukraine Begins Using US-Supplied Cluster Munitions - Reports
Ukraine Begins Using US-Supplied Cluster Munitions - Reports
Ukraine has begun using US-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in the southeast of the country, an American newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.
2023-07-20T18:04+0000
2023-07-20T18:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
cluster munitions
ukraine
us
us arms for ukraine
cluster bombs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:936:2048:2088_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4bed21860f8398e96631a7bed1246c.jpg
A Ukrainian official told the newspaper that the munitions were fired at Russian positions to destroy the fortifications which slow down Ukraine’s counteroffensive effort. Cluster munitions are also expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), according to the report. On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has since warned that the Russian military will be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukraine-civilians-children-will-die-for-years-from-us-cluster-bombs---peace-activist-1111958202.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:744:2048:2280_1920x0_80_0_0_91dd1bfb9f21aff8091c3b839d7feec8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cluster munitions, ukraine, us, us arms for ukraine, cluster bombs, russia's special operation in ukraine, convention on cluster munitions, artemovsk, bakhmut, who uses cluster munitions, what us sends to ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine, ukraine aid us
cluster munitions, ukraine, us, us arms for ukraine, cluster bombs, russia's special operation in ukraine, convention on cluster munitions, artemovsk, bakhmut, who uses cluster munitions, what us sends to ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine, ukraine aid us

Ukraine Begins Using US-Supplied Cluster Munitions - Reports

18:04 GMT 20.07.2023
© Sputnik / MikitenkoUS cluster bombs
US cluster bombs - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© Sputnik / Mikitenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine has begun using US-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in the southeast of the country, an American newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.
A Ukrainian official told the newspaper that the munitions were fired at Russian positions to destroy the fortifications which slow down Ukraine’s counteroffensive effort.
Cluster munitions are also expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), according to the report.
A cluster bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Civilians, Kids to Face Future Death from US Cluster Bombs, Warns Activist
18 July, 06:17 GMT
On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has since warned that the Russian military will be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала