Failed Proxy War With Russia Shows US Can’t ‘Pick on Someone Its Own Size’

Washington took another step up the escalation ladder in the proxy war with Russia this month, sending cluster munitions to Ukraine after admitting that the US was running low on 155 mm howitzer shells. Commenting on this state of affairs, journalist Caleb Maupin said it exposes a few important things about the US military-industrial complex.

Discussing the US decision to deploy cluster munitions in Ukraine on Sunday, President Putin said it shows that an increasingly desperate Washington is “running low on ammunition” and is ready to facilitate the transfer of weapons whose use the US itself had previously characterized as “criminal.”In a string of statements last week justifying cluster bombs’ deployment, White House, Pentagon and State Department officials characterized it as a stopgap measure that should allow US defense industry to ramp up its “depleted” stocks of 155 mm shells. Secretary of State Antony Blinken even suggested that Ukraine would be “defenseless” if Washington did not urgently send the weapons.MIC is Emperor Who Has No ClothesMaupin also questioned how it was that the US and its NATO allies, which outspend Russia militarily multiple times over, and have sent more weapons to Ukraine than Moscow spends on defense in a year, could be “running out” of ammunition.“The United States has spent so much more money on this and so many billions of dollars have been piled into Ukraine. What’s going on here? What in the world is going on here? You almost wonder if this military-industrial complex thing where weaponry has been turned into a mechanism for stabilizing the economy, we dump lots of money into military expenditures – you wonder if a lot of these weapons are produced with the thought that they might never be used. They’re simply a moneymaking cash cow for certain Pentagon contractors. And with that being the situation, you have to wonder why we are going through them so quickly and what’s really going on here,” he added.The journalist suggested that more than anything, the 17-month long NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine has demonstrated that the US, with its schoolyard bully-style record of military interventions from the 1980s into the mid-2000s, has finally run up against an adversary that can stand up to it.On top of that, he noted, Russia’s nuclear arsenal means the US can’t enter the conflict with its own military, because if it did, “that would be World War Three. And at that point nukes would go off and that would be the end of human civilization as we know it.”So instead, the US and its allies must make due with proxies, which are inherently less controllable, more unreliable and have their own agendas – as the US dirty war against Syria – where CIA-armed jihadist militants ultimately morphed into Daesh (ISIS),* showed.The Ukrainian crisis is simply “not winnable” for the West and NATO, according to Maupin. “So the question is, how long are they going to keep pouring money and weapons and keep people dying in an unwinnable conflict? Or how long until Zelensky gets permission to make a deal and some new borders are drawn, some new territory is reached and this whole thing is over?...Well it appears that the Biden camp wants to prolong this as long as they possibly can for geostrategic reasons. But all this stuff about ammunition running out, the consequences on the global economy, allies not being on board as they expected makes you wonder how long Biden and his folks want to keep this going,” he said.On the other hand, Maupin conceded, the big corporate monopolies may even appreciate the conflict continuing indefinitely, even if the rest of global economy “screams,” as it allows them to shore up their power and weaken competitors.For more of Caleb Maupin’s incisive analysis, check out his interview with Radio Sputnik’s The Critical Hour.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

