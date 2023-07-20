https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/ukraine-loses-over-210-military-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-day-1112012151.html

Ukraine Loses Over 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day

Ukraine has lost more than 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Over the past day, Ukraine continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions. The Russian armed forces have repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement, adding that two attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction. "During the fighting, over 210 Ukrainian military, an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as two D-30, D-20 and Msta- B howitzers were destroyed," the ministry said. In total, Ukraine lost over 400 military in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions over the past day, the statement read, adding that Kiev also lost up to 110 military in the Kupyansk direction. "Enemy losses in these directions [the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions] amounted to 170 Ukrainian military, six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the ministry added.

