Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day
Ukraine has lost more than 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Ukraine Loses Over 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past day, Ukraine continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions. The Russian armed forces have repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement, adding that two attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction.
"During the fighting, over 210 Ukrainian military, an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as two D-30, D-20 and Msta- B howitzers were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost 26,000 Troops and 3,000 Arms Since Start of Counteroffensive – Shoigu
11 July, 15:19 GMT
In total, Ukraine lost over 400 military in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions over the past day, the statement read, adding that Kiev also lost up to 110 military in the Kupyansk direction.
"Enemy losses in these directions [the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions] amounted to 170 Ukrainian military, six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the ministry added.
