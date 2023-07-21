https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/moscow-calls-impossible-escort-of-ukrainian-grain-supplies-by-turkish-ships-in-black-sea-1112043998.html

Escort of Ukrainian Grain Supplies by Turkish Ships in Black Sea Impossible - Moscow

Escort of Ukrainian Grain Supplies by Turkish Ships in Black Sea Impossible - Moscow

The idea that Turkish ships could escort Ukrainian grain supplies in the Black Sea is impossible and dangerous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

2023-07-21T14:51+0000

2023-07-21T14:51+0000

2023-07-21T15:06+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

black sea grain deal

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b7be7a1e217a4b2be12d1c6af1c0d.jpg

The idea that Turkish ships could escort Ukrainian grain supplies in the Black Sea is impossible and dangerous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday."We have not discussed this issue, I believe that this option is impossible and dangerous," Vershinin told a briefing, adding the transit of ships in the Black Sea will be discussed soon. "I am sure that these issues [transit of ships] will also be part of the agenda. I think it is wrong to predict now. But the fact that such countries as Russia and Turkiye have a special responsibility and role is without doubt."Vershinin also mentioned that Russia is ready to return to the grain deal if all conditions are fulfilled, but there are currently no negotiations on an alternative to the grain deal."Currently there are no contacts on an alternative to the grain deal, because we have clearly stated our position: let us first get the results of what we have been discussing for a year and received many promises, and then we can restore the joint efforts to supply grain to the world market," Vershinin told reporters.Russia is not ruling out the possibility of a new grain deal with Turkiye, the diplomat emphasized."We are ready to consider various options for further continuation of the supply of grain to the world market, both grain and fertilizers. We have very close interaction with Turkiye, traditional interaction, and we are also in contact with them now and exchanging about what to do in the current situation," Vershinin told journalists, when asked if signing a new grain deal between Moscow and Ankara is possible.Russia intends to do everything to meet the food needs of African countries after the termination of the grain deal, Vershinin highlighted."Of course, contacts are underway, efforts are being made so that African countries do not feel any negative consequences in this sense," he said.The Russian diplomat also noted that UN’s measures to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative failed."It turns out that one thing is declared and it is not done, and what the UN is trying to do and has been trying to do, to provide some kind of exemption for Russian agricultural exports and fertilizers, simply did not work. It did not work because the mechanism did not work. The statements were somewhere in one place, but the real life was different. This, of course, raises big questions. In this case, it seems to me that our reaction to this is absolutely legitimate and fair. Because the issue of double standards in general, maybe it is a common expression, but unfortunately life forces us to pay attention to it all the time," Vershinin said.On UN Double StandardsThe Russian Foreign Ministry slams double standards showed by the United Nations in its reaction to strikes on Odessa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of unmanned boats of Ukraine military in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres then strongly condemned Russian actions."Just today, a statement was issued on behalf of the UN Secretary General regarding the retaliatory strikes on Odessa. Strong condemnation, it harms supposedly food security. But it seems to me that strikes on targets that were actually preparing terrorist attacks. That is not something that should be condemned," Vershinin told a briefing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/how-russia-and-european-food-producers-are-set-to-benefit-from-grain-deal-suspension--1111996492.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, black sea grain deal, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian drone attacks, russian retaliatory strikes on ukraine