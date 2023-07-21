International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Facilities Where Terrorist Attacks Prepared
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Facilities Where Terrorist Attacks Prepared
The Russian armed forces struck targets in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks with the use of UAVs were being prepared against Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Last night, the Russian military carried out strikes with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared with the use of combat unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.The goal of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.On Latest Special Op ResultsUkraine has lost up to 185 military in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Russian armed forces have repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement."During the fighting, up to 185 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction] over the past day," the statement read.Additionally, Russia repelled three attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, where Kiev lost over 100 military.The Russian armed forces also repulsed one attack in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, with Kiev losing over 175 military.
11:49 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 21.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The Russian armed forces struck targets in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks with the use of UAVs were being prepared against Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Last night, the Russian military carried out strikes with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared with the use of combat unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
The goal of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.
On Latest Special Op Results

Ukraine has lost up to 185 military in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
The Russian armed forces have repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement.
"During the fighting, up to 185 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction] over the past day," the statement read.
Additionally, Russia repelled three attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, where Kiev lost over 100 military.
The Russian armed forces also repulsed one attack in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, with Kiev losing over 175 military.
