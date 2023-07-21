https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/report-fbi-analyst-conducted-improper-query-of-senators-name-in-surveillance-database-1112052661.html

Report: FBI Analyst Conducted Improper Query of Senator’s Name in Surveillance Database

An analyst with the FBI conducted an improper search of a US senator’s name in a surveillance database, American media reported on Friday, as lawmakers weigh the future of the agency’s surveillance authorities.

The FBI analyst searched information collected using warrantless surveillance programs using the names of a US senator and a state senator, the report said, citing a recently declassified court document. The June 2022 searches were reportedly conducted due to information indicating the lawmakers were potentially targeted by foreign intelligence agents. However, the analyst failed to receive approval from higher-ups before conducting a sensitive search involving public officials. Moreover, the analyst failed to demonstrate the searches would be reasonably likely to produce foreign intelligence or criminal evidence, the report said. It was also reported the declassified court document notes there is no reason to believe the FBI has improved its compliance with surveillance protocols.

