Republicans Demand Biden Impeachment Over Bombshell FBI Doc Claiming POTUS Bribery

POTUS and his son are investigated by the Republican-controlled House panel over allegations that they ran an illegal “pay-to-play” corruption scheme involving cash payments to Hunter Biden.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036653_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_4c00f93b36ffde88d0a0172ca461256b.jpg

Republicans have gone on Twitter to react to the release of an unclassified Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) document related to President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in an international bribery scheme, with some GOP members calling for his impeachment.They included Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called the 46th US president “a criminal, […] leading us into WW3.”Greene was echoed by Anna Paulina Luna, who argued that Biden “needs to be impeached" because of the "evidence and testimony" that she had seen as a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating the Biden family finances. "He is compromised and his son is selling access to him," Luna tweeted.Similar messages were shared by Jim Banks, who described the Bidens as the "Most corrupt family to ever live in the White House," also urging for Joe Biden’s impeachment.The reaction comes after Republican Senator Chuck Grassley released the FBI’s FD-1023 form on Thursday, which focused on how Biden, along with his son Hunter Biden, ostensibly "coerced" chief executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Nikolai Zlochevsky to pay them $5 million each in exchange for their help in getting a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the firm fired.Hunter sat on the board of Burisma at the time while his father served as Barack Obama’s vice president.Grassley, for his part, stressed that he released the document so that Americans can read it “for themselves without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats." The senator acquired the form via legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers, according to the senator's office.The FBI responded with a sharply worded statement, slamming GOP lawmakers for ignoring the bureau’s “significant concerns” about the dangers of releasing the material.The developments follow US Internal Revenue Service investigator Joseph Ziegler telling lawmakers he discovered Hunter Biden and his business associates received $17 million from foreign sources, including $7.3 million from Burisma, during a probe he described as hindered by senior Justice Department officials.Ziegler had remained anonymous until his appearance at a House oversight committee hearing on Wednesday that was convened over Republican allegations that President Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Burisma.Hunter Biden’s attorneys and the US Justice Department announced last month an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.Since 2018, the First Son has been under a series of investigations into tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries, including Ukraine and China. Investigators are specifically looking into the content of Hunter Biden's so-called "laptop from Hell", which purportedly included naked photos and graphic videos of the 46th president's son.

