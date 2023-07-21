https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/rescued-australian-sailor-reveals-motivation-to-survive-1112032800.html

Rescued Australian Sailor Reveals Motivation to Survive

Rescued Australian Sailor Reveals Motivation to Survive

The unfortunate Australian traveler was rescued after surviving several arduous months in the ocean on just rainwater and raw fish. Timothy Shaddock lost all hope when he heard a helicopter. The pilot happened to notice the boat which later was approached by a fishing trawler.

The adventurer whose boat was damaged in a storm somewhere in the Pacific Ocean a few weeks after he set sail believes that the moral duty to save his dog Bella gave him motivation to survive. Timothy Shaddock adds that in his fight for life with exhaustion, he found comfort in meditation, as well as in keeping notes and swimming in the ocean.The 54-year-old Australian quit his job and moved to Mexico as part of his longing for solitude and marine adventures. In the Mexican Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, the traveler-to-be bought a 30-foot catamaran and lived on the boat for two years. In June 2020 he met Bella, a black and brown stray dog, who became his best friend for the next three years.In the pursuit of his dream, the Australian practiced sailing in the Sea of Cortez located between the Baja California peninsula and the Mexican mainland. However, he admitted that in order to prepare for such an adventure one had to actually set sail in the open sea; therefore, Shaddock took short journeys, taking notes on the readiness of the boat. Yet, with the hurricane season unavoidably approaching in April, the sailor had to choose between taking the risk or waiting for one more year. Shaddock couldn't wait, hence the adventure began somewhere in early May, though his reckoning of the past events is vague. His goal was to sail from the Sea of Cortez to French Polynesia.The smooth voyage quickly turned into a true disaster when a storm hit the catamaran a few weeks after it set sail. The sailor lost all the equipment and had to get by on raw fish.On July 12, a helicopter appeared out of the blue, marking the end of the unfortunate three month journey, 2,000 km away from the nearest land. Its pilot, Andrés Zamorano, happened to be there by mere coincidence in search of fish schools and was the first person Shaddock had seen in months.After the miraculous happy end, the sailor hopes to return home to Australia and see his family. Although Shaddock's love for the sea remained unwavering, he was not sure when he would dare to leave the dry land again.

