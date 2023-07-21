https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/russian-central-bank-improves-2023-gdp-dynamics-forecast-expects-at-15-25-1112033540.html

Russian Central Bank Improves 2023 GDP Dynamics Forecast, Expects at 1.5-2.5%

The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it had upgraded its forecast for the GDP dynamics in 2023 and now expects it in the range of 1.5-2.5% instead of the previous 0.5-2%.

"Taking into consideration new data on the changes in economic activity in the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia forecasts that the GDP growth rate will be 1.5–2.5% in 2023, 0.5–2.5% in 2024, 1.0–2.0% in 2025, and 1.5–2.5% in 2026," the regulator said in a statement.

