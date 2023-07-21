Russian Central Bank Improves 2023 GDP Dynamics Forecast, Expects at 1.5-2.5%

International
The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it had upgraded its forecast for the GDP dynamics in 2023 and now expects it in the range of 1.5-2.5% instead of the previous 0.5-2%.
"Taking into consideration new data on the changes in economic activity in the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia forecasts that the GDP growth rate will be 1.5–2.5% in 2023, 0.5–2.5% in 2024, 1.0–2.0% in 2025, and 1.5–2.5% in 2026," the regulator said in a statement.
11:17 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 21.07.2023)
Banknotes and coins of Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it had upgraded its forecast for the GDP dynamics in 2023 and now expects it in the range of 1.5-2.5% instead of the previous 0.5-2%.
"Taking into consideration new data on the changes in economic activity in the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia forecasts that the GDP growth rate will be 1.5–2.5% in 2023, 0.5–2.5% in 2024, 1.0–2.0% in 2025, and 1.5–2.5% in 2026," the regulator said in a statement.
