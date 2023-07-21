https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/scientits-spot-boulders-flung-into-space-by-nasas-asteroid-redirection-test-1112046578.html

Scientits Spot Boulders Flung Into Space by NASA's Asteroid Redirection Test

A byproduct of the latest attempt by NASA to test its means of diverting potentially dangerous asteroids away from Earth has been spotted recently in the... 21.07.2023, Sputnik International

The so-called Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft collided with asteroid Dimorphos about 11 million kilometers from our planet in an attempt to change the space rock’s trajectory last September.Now, new images procured via Hubble Space Telescope reveal that some 37 boulders, their size ranging from one to seven meters, had been sent flying into space by the spacecraft collision.The boulders in question do not appear to be fragments of the asteroid chipped away by DART collision – rather, it would seem that they were already strewn about the Dimorphos’ surface at the time of the impact.Jewitt also suggested that “the boulder cloud will still be dispersing” when NASA’s Hera mission arrives at the asteroid to determine the effect of DART’s impact, as the boulders currently drift away from Dimporphos at a speed of about one kilometer per hour.

