UN Official Says Any Risk of Ukraine Conflict Spillover in Black See Must Be Avoided

The United Nations warns that any risk of the Ukrainian conflict spilling over as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea must be avoided at all costs to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.
The Kremlin announced Monday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had effectively been suspended, however, Moscow will be prepared to return to the deal as soon as agreements concerning Russia are implemented properly.The United Nations wants to continue its support of all parties involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and warns about escalatory rhetoric following Russia's termination of the deal, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in turn.Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expired on July 17. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that starting from July 20, all ships headed for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be intercepted as potential carriers of military cargo.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations warns that any risk of the Ukrainian conflict spilling over as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea must be avoided at all costs to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.
"We strongly urge restraint from any further rhetoric or action that could deteriorate the already dangerous situation. Any risk of conflict spillover as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea whether intentional or by accident must be avoided at all costs as this could result in potentially catastrophic consequences to us all," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
The United Nations wants to continue its support of all parties involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and warns about escalatory rhetoric following Russia's termination of the deal, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in turn.
“The bottom line is that food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and the Russian Federation remain of crucial importance to global food security. The United Nations will therefore continue its engagement with all involved to ensure that Russian and Ukrainian food and fertilizer can continue to reach global markets: to ease prices and strengthen food security around the world,” Griffith told the Security Council members. “Escalatory rhetoric [following Russia’s withdrawal from the Grain Deal] also threatens to further undermine the safe transportation of food through the Black Sea more broadly.”
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that starting from July 20, all ships headed for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be intercepted as potential carriers of military cargo.