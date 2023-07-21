https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/un-official-says-any-risk-of-ukraine-conflict-spillover-in-black-see-must-be-avoided-1112044116.html

UN Official Says Any Risk of Ukraine Conflict Spillover in Black See Must Be Avoided

UN Official Says Any Risk of Ukraine Conflict Spillover in Black See Must Be Avoided

The United Nations warns that any risk of the Ukrainian conflict spilling over as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea must be avoided at all costs to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.

2023-07-21T15:43+0000

2023-07-21T15:43+0000

2023-07-21T15:43+0000

the united nations (un)

black sea grain deal

grain exports

grain supply

grain

russia

ukraine

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112045891_0:13:1226:702_1920x0_80_0_0_c6136ef96df093d5075a092d17f10145.jpg

The Kremlin announced Monday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had effectively been suspended, however, Moscow will be prepared to return to the deal as soon as agreements concerning Russia are implemented properly.The United Nations wants to continue its support of all parties involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and warns about escalatory rhetoric following Russia's termination of the deal, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in turn.Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expired on July 17. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that starting from July 20, all ships headed for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be intercepted as potential carriers of military cargo.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/check-out-the-black-sea-grain-deals-key-details--1111903412.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united nations, the grain deal, grain exports, a humanitarian maritime corridor, obligations toward russia, food and fertilizer exports