West Should Take Measures on Grain Deal, Its Termination to Result in Famine - Erdogan
West Should Take Measures on Grain Deal, Its Termination to Result in Famine - Erdogan
Western countries should take measures on the grain deal, as its termination will lead to famine and a migration influx, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
"The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative will entail a range of consequences, including rising global food prices, famine in some regions and new waves of migration. We will not hesitate to take the initiative to prevent this … Western countries should also take action on this issue," Erdogan told reporters.Possible Future Talks on Grain Deal Erdogan added that he expects to hold talks on the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future."We maintain relations with Russia ... Together with the negotiations, we hope to bring this issue [of the grain deal] to a certain point with Putin in the very near future," Erdogan stressed.Erdogan added that he had discussed the planned visit of Putin to Turkiye, noting that he expects the grain deal to be resumed after the meeting."If Putin's visit scheduled for August takes place, we will discuss these issues in detail. I believe that we will ensure the continuation of the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without delaying this process," Erdogan said.Moscow has certain expectations in connection with the grain deal, Erdogan said, adding that he expects to discuss them with Putin.
West Should Take Measures on Grain Deal, Its Termination to Result in Famine - Erdogan

11:05 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 21.07.2023)
© Photo : Twitter / @RTErdoganTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to students in Ankara, 19 May 2022.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to students in Ankara, 19 May 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
© Photo : Twitter / @RTErdogan
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Western countries should take measures on the grain deal, as its termination will lead to famine and a migration influx, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
"The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative will entail a range of consequences, including rising global food prices, famine in some regions and new waves of migration. We will not hesitate to take the initiative to prevent this … Western countries should also take action on this issue," Erdogan told reporters.
Possible Future Talks on Grain Deal

Erdogan added that he expects to hold talks on the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.
"We maintain relations with Russia ... Together with the negotiations, we hope to bring this issue [of the grain deal] to a certain point with Putin in the very near future," Erdogan stressed.
Erdogan added that he had discussed the planned visit of Putin to Turkiye, noting that he expects the grain deal to be resumed after the meeting.
"If Putin's visit scheduled for August takes place, we will discuss these issues in detail. I believe that we will ensure the continuation of the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without delaying this process," Erdogan said.
Moscow has certain expectations in connection with the grain deal, Erdogan said, adding that he expects to discuss them with Putin.
