https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/whistleblower-talks-hunter-biden-kissinger-in-beijing-lavrov-to-attend-brics-summit-1112023396.html

Whistleblower Talks Hunter Biden; Kissinger in Beijing; Lavrov to Attend BRICS Summit

Whistleblower Talks Hunter Biden; Kissinger in Beijing; Lavrov to Attend BRICS Summit

An IRS Whistleblower has told Congress that the Justice Department hindered a probe into potential financial crimes committed by Hunter Biden.

2023-07-21T04:06+0000

2023-07-21T04:06+0000

2023-07-21T09:54+0000

the critical hour

radio

volodymyr zelensky

hunter biden

black sea grain deal

ukraine

syria

taiwan

cuba

venezuela

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112023237_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dd47156f7ae2daebdbbb2e8c217c6a4b.png

IRS Whistleblower Talks Hunter Biden; Kissinger in Beijing; Lavrov to Attend BRICS Summit An IRS Whistleblower has told Congress that the Justice Department hindered a probe into potential financial crimes committed by Hunter Biden.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Imperialism. The Soviet Union's support for Black liberation movements has endeared Russia to Africans worldwide. Also, we discuss the US-Nazi connection after WW2.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. An IRS Whistleblower has told Congress that the Justice Department hindered a probe into potential crimes committed by Hunter Biden. Also, American and Russian aircraft are in dangerous situations over Syria.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss NATO. NATO is ignoring the reality of the situation on the Korean peninsula. Also, the US is sending more weapons to Ukraine.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitians are protesting the potential invasion by the US. Also, Venezuela is working to change its relationship with the EU.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iranian oil that the US stole is stuck on a tanker near Texas. Also, Palestinian journalists are targeted by the Israeli military.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss the Global South. Over 80% of Peruvians disapprove of the coup government inserted by the US empire. Also, a conference to build socialism has kicked off in Africa.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US relations with Russia and China. Relations between Russia and Latin America are immune from outside interference. Also, Congress is pushing for more militaristic relations with Russia and China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Asian politics. Henry Kissinger is wrapping up his meetings in China as ASEAN nations are not joining the US empire's anti-China team.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

syria

taiwan

cuba

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, crimes committed by hunter biden, us-nazi connection, soviet union's support for black liberation, korean peninsula, weapons to ukraine, global south