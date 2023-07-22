International
Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/about-4990-foreign-fighters-killed-by-russian-forces-since-beginning-of-military-op-in-ukraine-1112059801.html
About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine
About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine
Russian forces destroyed a large number of Polish and German mercenaries in Lvov with a missile strike, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday. 22.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-22T10:45+0000
2023-07-22T11:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
mercenaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059634_0:191:2962:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_f6295e63e169c70c2f5ca50bc4518089.jpg
In total, the Russian military eliminated about 4,990 foreign fighters en course of the special military operation in Ukraine. Another 4,910 mercenaries fled the combat areas, leaving the territory of Ukraine.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has intensified recruitment of mercenaries amid the the disruption of plans for mobilization and to hide the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during long-advertized counteroffensive. Ukraine is trying to recruit fighters in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059634_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fc24483837fd37b2e818cea45014a00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries

About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine

10:45 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 22.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of a volunteer unit of Central Military District load ammunition into a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during a combat training in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Russian servicemen of a volunteer unit of Central Military District load ammunition into a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during a combat training in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russian forces destroyed a large number of Polish and German mercenaries in Lvov with a missile strike, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
In total, the Russian military eliminated about 4,990 foreign fighters en course of the special military operation in Ukraine. Another 4,910 mercenaries fled the combat areas, leaving the territory of Ukraine.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has intensified recruitment of mercenaries amid the the disruption of plans for mobilization and to hide the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during long-advertized counteroffensive. Ukraine is trying to recruit fighters in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала