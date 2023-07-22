https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/about-4990-foreign-fighters-killed-by-russian-forces-since-beginning-of-military-op-in-ukraine-1112059801.html
About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine
About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine
Russian forces destroyed a large number of Polish and German mercenaries in Lvov with a missile strike, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday. 22.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-22T10:45+0000
2023-07-22T10:45+0000
2023-07-22T11:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
mercenaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059634_0:191:2962:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_f6295e63e169c70c2f5ca50bc4518089.jpg
In total, the Russian military eliminated about 4,990 foreign fighters en course of the special military operation in Ukraine. Another 4,910 mercenaries fled the combat areas, leaving the territory of Ukraine.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has intensified recruitment of mercenaries amid the the disruption of plans for mobilization and to hide the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during long-advertized counteroffensive. Ukraine is trying to recruit fighters in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059634_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fc24483837fd37b2e818cea45014a00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries
About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine
10:45 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 22.07.2023)
Being updated
Russian forces destroyed a large number of Polish and German mercenaries in Lvov with a missile strike, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
In total, the Russian military eliminated about 4,990 foreign fighters en course of the special military operation in Ukraine. Another 4,910 mercenaries fled the combat areas, leaving the territory of Ukraine.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has intensified recruitment of mercenaries amid the the disruption of plans for mobilization and to hide the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during long-advertized counteroffensive. Ukraine is trying to recruit fighters in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.