About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine

Russian forces destroyed a large number of Polish and German mercenaries in Lvov with a missile strike, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday. 22.07.2023, Sputnik International

In total, the Russian military eliminated about 4,990 foreign fighters en course of the special military operation in Ukraine. Another 4,910 mercenaries fled the combat areas, leaving the territory of Ukraine.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has intensified recruitment of mercenaries amid the the disruption of plans for mobilization and to hide the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during long-advertized counteroffensive. Ukraine is trying to recruit fighters in the United States and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

