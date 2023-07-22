https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/eu-unable-to-seize-russian-assets-under-the-guise-of-helping-ukraine---media-1112061083.html

EU Unable to Seize Russian Assets Under the Guise of Helping Ukraine - Media

EU Unable to Seize Russian Assets Under the Guise of Helping Ukraine - Media

While many European leaders seem eager to effectively plunder the Russian assets that were frozen in Europe last year under the pretext of helping rebuild... 22.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-22T13:02+0000

2023-07-22T13:02+0000

2023-07-22T13:02+0000

world

russia

european union (eu)

european central bank

assets

frozen assets

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102495/97/1024959725_0:371:1805:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_eec2a784ed15626e01bcd544eaafec81.jpg

Eager to jump on the US-led anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon, the EU governments ended up freezing over $200 billion worth of Russian assets, ostensibly to punish Moscow for its role in the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year.However, the European powers now face the realization that seizing these funds or the revenues generated by these funds may not be a good idea, one British newspaper notes.According to the media outlet, the European Central Bank and some of the EU finance ministers worry that such move may undermine the reputation of euro and the European government bonds in the eyes of other central banks.These critics thus argue that the EU should act “in tandem” with other G7 states in order to “share” the inevitably ensuing reputational loss, though some point out that the damage was done the moment the Russian assets were frozen.Proposals to demand the entities holding the frozen Russian funds to put these funds into “higher-yielding investments” and then direct the profits to an “EU fund” have been mooted as well, due to concerns that potential losses on these investments may result in European taxpayers being “liable for making whole the Russian Central Bank.”Following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the United States and its European allies froze the assets of the Russian Central Bank that were stored in US dollars and euro.While Moscow described this move as a an outright theft, the actions of the US and European governments have resulted in a serious blow to the reputation of the American and European economies in the eyes of foreign investors, and even sparked talks about the need for de-dollarization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/germany-opposes-use-of-russian-frozen-assets-for-ukraines-rebuilding-1111468802.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russian assets frozen, eu russia sanctions, eu frozen russian assets,