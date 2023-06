https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/germany-opposes-use-of-russian-frozen-assets-for-ukraines-rebuilding-1111468802.html

Germany Opposes Use of Russian Frozen Assets for Ukraine's Rebuilding

Germany Opposes Use of Russian Frozen Assets for Ukraine's Rebuilding

Germany has opposed plans of the European Union to use the Bank of Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and called for considering other options due to concerns that the decision could result in legal and financial challenges, the British news outlet reported on Monday, citing sources.

2023-06-26T08:40+0000

2023-06-26T08:40+0000

2023-06-26T08:40+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

russian economy under sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536924_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b7cf7c931aa1dba1a51294f8a16823.jpg

The report said that some members of the German government believed the plan would fail to gain enough support for realization since the legal threats were "too high." Berlin has been doing "everything it legally can" to identify and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian citizens and entities, but Brussels's intention to use the funds for rebuilding of Ukrainian economy and infrastructure have raised "complex financial and legal questions," the newspaper reported. The report said that the EU was seeking to raise as many as 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) a year from the holdings of Russian central bank assets and that Kiev was also developing an alternative way for the bloc to use the seized assets as collateral, through which it could take loans to invest for a return and then allocate the money to Ukraine. The foreign ministers of the EU nations are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, the report added. Last week, European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand announced that EU representatives, commissioners and legislators would start discussing in July a legal framework that would enable confiscation of assets of Russian citizens and entities accused of violating EU sanctions. EU banks are holding 24.1 billion euros of assets belonging to individuals and private entities, Wigand added. The EU member states have also reported having more than 200 billion euros of Russian central bank's assets frozen in their banks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/eu-freezes-26bln-in-private-assets-of-sanctioned-russians-since-february-2022---reports-1110637142.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/antonov-emerging-economies-to-turn-backs-on-washington-due-to-sanctions-harm-1110474980.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, russian assets, freezing of russian assets, russian economy under sanctions