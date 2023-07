https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/evacuation-announced-after-uav-attack-causes-explosion-in-crimea-1112058950.html

Evacuation Announced After UAV Attack Causes Explosion in Crimea

Evacuation Announced After UAV Attack Causes Explosion in Crimea

Ukraine ramped up terror attacks on Russian territories early this week, including Crimean Bridge. Moscow initiated retaliatory high-precision strikes in... 22.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-22T09:23+0000

2023-07-22T09:23+0000

2023-07-22T09:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

sergei aksyonov

crimea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102419/10/1024191056_197:0:3347:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_11290e96b678f7484860f78c48494cb9.jpg

Ukraine’s armed forces have attempted to strike infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeysky district of Crimea using an UAV, Crimea Head Sergey Aksyonov said. This move lead to a detonation at the ammunition depot. There were no casualties, Aksyonov stressed. A decision was made to evacuate the population within a radius of 5 km of the emergency site to temporary accommodation centers, hed added. Traffic on the Crimean railway has been suspended for safety reasons.

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, sergei aksyonov, crimea