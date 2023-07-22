International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/guatemalas-law-enforcement-search-offices-of-semilla-party-supreme-electoral-tribunal-1112055581.html
Guatemala's Law Enforcement Search Offices of Semilla Party, Supreme Electoral Tribunal
Guatemala's Law Enforcement Search Offices of Semilla Party, Supreme Electoral Tribunal
Guatemala's Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity and police are searching the headquarters of the Semilla Movement party and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.
2023-07-22T03:02+0000
2023-07-22T02:59+0000
americas
guatemala
election
runoff vote
investigation
constitutional court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112055725_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9b85151a8d3cf57c6aedbfb93c6e0daf.jpg
The search is being conducted as a part of the ongoing investigation into the party's alleged forging of signatures during its registration and illegally financing the process."The proceedings are being carried out to obtain evidence to strengthen the investigation, respecting the Constitutional Court's decision on provisional protection."Guatemala's law enforcement is also searching the offices of TSE for the second day as part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration of Semilla. The day before, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for the interim head of the electoral court, Eleonora Castillo, "for obstruction of justice." TSE on Friday denounced the "disproportionate, intimidating and excessive forceful actions taken by various authorities" and vowed to provide legal defense to all officials and court staff. The Electoral Observation Mission of Guatemala slammed the actions of the prosecutor's office and the criminal court as intimidation of TSE, which threatened its independence and contravened the rulings of the constitutional court. On July 13, TSE recognized the results of the June presidential election and announced that former Guatemalan first lady and presidential candidate Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova and Bernardo Arevalo, the leader of the Semilla Movement party, entered the second round of voting, scheduled for August 20. The court added the final turnout was 5.56 million people, or about 60% of the total electorate, and that the National Unity of Hope received 888,924 votes and the Semilla Movement - 653,486 votes. An hour before the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential election, the Seventh Criminal Court of Guatemala, at the request of the prosecutor's office, temporarily deprived the Semilla Movement of its legal status. The party filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court the next day to overturn the ruling and against the judge who made the decision. On July 14, TSE also granted temporary protection to the Semilla Movement, whose registration had been suspended the previous day at the request of the prosecutor's office, so that the election process in the country could continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/front-runner-of-guatemalas-presidential-election-halts-campaign-amid-legal-standoff-1111865108.html
americas
guatemala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112055725_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a83b646671647b8b25c9789957b3824.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
guatemala, special prosecutor's office against impunity, police, semilla movement party, supreme electoral tribunal
guatemala, special prosecutor's office against impunity, police, semilla movement party, supreme electoral tribunal

Guatemala's Law Enforcement Search Offices of Semilla Party, Supreme Electoral Tribunal

03:02 GMT 22.07.2023
© AP Photo / Moises CastilloA supporter of the Seed Movement political party waves a national flag during a raid of the party headquarters, in Guatemala City, Friday, July 21, 2023. Guatemalan agents and police raided the offices of Seed Movement presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party's formation.
A supporter of the Seed Movement political party waves a national flag during a raid of the party headquarters, in Guatemala City, Friday, July 21, 2023. Guatemalan agents and police raided the offices of Seed Movement presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party's formation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2023
© AP Photo / Moises Castillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Guatemala's Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI) and police are searching the headquarters of the Semilla Movement party and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) as a part of the probe into the party's alleged forging of signatures during registration and illegally financing the process, FECI said Friday.
The search is being conducted as a part of the ongoing investigation into the party's alleged forging of signatures during its registration and illegally financing the process.
"The Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI), in coordination with the National Civil Police, is searching the headquarters of the Semilla Movement party in compliance with the court order of July 12, 2023," FECI tweeted.
"The proceedings are being carried out to obtain evidence to strengthen the investigation, respecting the Constitutional Court's decision on provisional protection."
Guatemala's law enforcement is also searching the offices of TSE for the second day as part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration of Semilla. The day before, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for the interim head of the electoral court, Eleonora Castillo, "for obstruction of justice."
TSE on Friday denounced the "disproportionate, intimidating and excessive forceful actions taken by various authorities" and vowed to provide legal defense to all officials and court staff.
The Electoral Observation Mission of Guatemala slammed the actions of the prosecutor's office and the criminal court as intimidation of TSE, which threatened its independence and contravened the rulings of the constitutional court.
"The mission insists that the institutionality of the electoral regime must be respected as it protects the will of citizens and warns of the disastrous consequences of the actions taken by FECI against TSE and the Semilla Movement party for electoral democracy, preventing a free runoff of the presidential election," the mission said in a communique on Twitter.
Demonstrators protest in front of Guatemala's Attorney General's office building in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Attorney General's Office announced on July 12 that a judge had suspended the legal status of the Seed Movement political party for alleged violations when it gathered the necessary signatures to form. The party's presidential candidate had been set to compete in a runoff election on Aug. 20. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
Americas
Front Runner of Guatemala's Presidential Election Halts Campaign Amid Legal Standoff
14 July, 00:46 GMT
On July 13, TSE recognized the results of the June presidential election and announced that former Guatemalan first lady and presidential candidate Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova and Bernardo Arevalo, the leader of the Semilla Movement party, entered the second round of voting, scheduled for August 20.
The court added the final turnout was 5.56 million people, or about 60% of the total electorate, and that the National Unity of Hope received 888,924 votes and the Semilla Movement - 653,486 votes.
An hour before the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential election, the Seventh Criminal Court of Guatemala, at the request of the prosecutor's office, temporarily deprived the Semilla Movement of its legal status. The party filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court the next day to overturn the ruling and against the judge who made the decision.
On July 14, TSE also granted temporary protection to the Semilla Movement, whose registration had been suspended the previous day at the request of the prosecutor's office, so that the election process in the country could continue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала