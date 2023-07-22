https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/hunter-biden-attorney-requests-ethics-probe-into-marjorie-taylor-greene-over-defamation-1112055446.html
An attorney representing Hunter Biden sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics on Friday to request they open a probe into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for making allegedly defamatory statements about Biden.
In April, Biden's legal team wrote to OCE to request a review and actions against Greene for allegedly making defamatory statements and false accusations about the president's son. Earlier this week, Greene shared graphic photos during a US House hearing, which purportedly showed Biden making sex tapes with prostitutes paid through his law firm. Greene displayed the graphic photos during the hearing in an effort to advance "untethered conspiracy theories," the letter said. The letter also criticizes Greene for continuing to share the images and allegations via social media. Moreover, Greene may have violated federal law by sending out links to the graphic images in a fundraising email without ensuring the materials were not transferred to minors, the letter said. The letter reiterates Biden's request for OCE to immediately review Greene's conduct.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An attorney representing Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) on Friday to request they open a probe into US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for making allegedly defamatory statements about Biden.
In April, Biden’s legal team wrote to OCE to request a review and actions against Greene for allegedly making defamatory statements and false accusations about the president’s son. Earlier this week, Greene shared graphic photos during a US House hearing, which purportedly showed Biden making sex tapes with prostitutes paid through his law firm.
"Today we write again because, this week, your colleague has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct," attorney Abbe David Lowell said in the letter.
Greene displayed the graphic photos during the hearing in an effort to advance "untethered conspiracy theories," the letter said.
The letter also criticizes Greene for continuing to share the images and allegations via social media.
Moreover, Greene may have violated federal law by sending out links to the graphic images in a fundraising email without ensuring the materials were not transferred to minors, the letter said.
The letter reiterates Biden’s request for OCE to immediately review Greene’s conduct.