‘Not An Easy Neighbor’: Turkiye Unlikely to Join EU Soon, Says German Foreign Minister

Even as Germany may be prepared to open its doors towards a peaceful partnership with Türkiye, the country's accession to the EU remains at a standstill.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently commented that Turkiye’s path to joining the European Union is unlikely to happen any time soon, as the country is being held at arm’s length due to its “human rights issues."The reason Turkiye has not been able to join the EU, Baerbock said while outside an EU foreign minister’s meeting in Brussels on Thursday, “is because important [criteria] that are essential for these talks … have not been met [by Turkiye].”While Germany is open to a reconciliation with Turkiye and encourages “a strategic and forward-looking approach” between the country and the rest of the EU, Baerbock said they are aware Europe is “not naive,” and that the process will not be easy in these “geopolitically challenging times.”Last week, it was reported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempted to sway EU members by offering his support for Sweden’s NATO bid. However, EU officials, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant, pointed out the two processes were not related. Erdogan agreed to Sweden’s NATO application, after opposing it for more than a year.Turkiye first applied for EU membership in 1987, only to be considered a candidate 12 years later. But its application process essentially froze in 2018 when the EU suspended accession talks due to human rights issues.Russia has also braced Turkiye to lower their expectations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: “Nobody wants to see Turkiye in Europe. I am referring to Europeans.”The EU fears announcing Turkiye’s bid is dead as they realize it could alienate Erdogan, who they view as increasingly authoritative, and could also make the progress of issues, including energy and migration, more difficult.

