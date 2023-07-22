International
Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling
Russian Ambassador Gave Proper Response to Warsaw's Complaints Over Putin's Remarks
Poland received a proper response to its grievances over the comments Russian President Vladimir Putin made on Friday, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev told Sputnik.
On Saturday, Andreev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry after Putin told a meeting of the Security Council that Poland's Western allies in 1939 left the country at the mercy of Germany. At the time, Poland practically lost its independence and statehood, which it regained to a great extent thanks to the Soviet Union. Putin noted that thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, Poland gained significant lands in the West, which once belonged to Germany. Andreev said that he spoke to Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski, who "laid out the grievances of the Polish side about what our president said yesterday at a meeting with members of the Security Council." The Russian ambassador added that he and Jablonski "noted a complete lack of mutual understanding and very different approaches to issues of both history and contemporary politics."
Russian Ambassador Gave Proper Response to Warsaw's Complaints Over Putin's Remarks

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland received a proper response to its grievances over the comments Russian President Vladimir Putin made on Friday, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev told Sputnik.
On Saturday, Andreev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry after Putin told a meeting of the Security Council that Poland's Western allies in 1939 left the country at the mercy of Germany. At the time, Poland practically lost its independence and statehood, which it regained to a great extent thanks to the Soviet Union. Putin noted that thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, Poland gained significant lands in the West, which once belonged to Germany.
Andreev said that he spoke to Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski, who "laid out the grievances of the Polish side about what our president said yesterday at a meeting with members of the Security Council."
"Naturally, he received a proper response, clarifications on how we see both the history of the 20th century and the behavior of the Polish authorities at present in connection with the conflict in Donbass and Ukraine," the ambassador said.
The Russian ambassador added that he and Jablonski "noted a complete lack of mutual understanding and very different approaches to issues of both history and contemporary politics."
