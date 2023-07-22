International
Syria's Information Ministry Condemns Killing of Russian Journalist in Ukraine
The Syrian Ministry of Information strongly condemns the killing of Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, Information Minister Boutros al-Hallaq said on Saturday.
The minister stressed that there is a common denominator between the terrorist organizations that killed many Syrian journalists and the Ukrainian government, and said that the United States was behind all of them. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.
Syria's Information Ministry Condemns Killing of Russian Journalist in Ukraine

