Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
In addition, Sputnik photohournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured.A group of journalists came under fire ner the village of Pyatikhatki, Zaporozhye Region.According to preliminary data, a journalist from another Russian media - Izvestia newspaper - was also injured.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
10:55 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 22.07.2023)
Sputnik military journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in Ukrainian shelling in the special operation zone.
In addition, Sputnik photohournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured.
A group of journalists came under fire ner the village of Pyatikhatki, Zaporozhye Region.
According to preliminary data, a journalist from another Russian media - Izvestia newspaper - was also injured.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
