Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling

10:55 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 22.07.2023)
Being updated
Sputnik military journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in Ukrainian shelling in the special operation zone.
In addition, Sputnik photohournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured.
A group of journalists came under fire ner the village of Pyatikhatki, Zaporozhye Region.
According to preliminary data, a journalist from another Russian media - Izvestia newspaper - was also injured.