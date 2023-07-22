https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/sputnik-military-correspondent-killed-in-ukrainian-shelling-1112060149.html

Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling

Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling

Sputnik military journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in Ukrainian shelling in the special operation zone.

In addition, Sputnik photohournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured.A group of journalists came under fire ner the village of Pyatikhatki, Zaporozhye Region.According to preliminary data, a journalist from another Russian media - Izvestia newspaper - was also injured.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

