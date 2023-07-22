International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK Navy, Allies Training Ukrainian Military on Bomb Disposal in Scotland
UK Navy, Allies Training Ukrainian Military on Bomb Disposal in Scotland
The UK military and their counterparts from the United States, France, Belgium and Georgia are training Ukrainian troops in Scotland on finding and neutralizing bombs, booby traps and mines in, on and around the water, the Royal Navy said in a statement.
"Royal Navy divers, bomb disposal and mine warfare experts are training their Ukrainian counterparts on finding and safely neutralising mines and other explosive devices," the statement said, adding that the UK staff "delivered the training alongside NATO allies, including the United States, France, Belgium and Georgia." The exercises, which involved Ukrainian divers, explosive ordnance disposal operators and personnel who work with uncrewed underwater vehicles, took place on the remote waters of Loch Ewe in Scotland's northwest. "Training progressed from clearing deep water shipping lanes to rendering shallow water and beaches safe for amphibious raids. It also covered clearing ports, jetties and any other infrastructure from potential threats," the navy said. Ukrainian troops also trained with uncrewed underwater vehicles that identify potential bombs before divers step in. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In early December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
UK Navy, Allies Training Ukrainian Military on Bomb Disposal in Scotland

06:08 GMT 22.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK military and their counterparts from the United States, France, Belgium and Georgia are training Ukrainian troops in Scotland on finding and neutralizing bombs, booby traps and mines in, on and around the water, the Royal Navy said in a statement.
"Royal Navy divers, bomb disposal and mine warfare experts are training their Ukrainian counterparts on finding and safely neutralising mines and other explosive devices," the statement said, adding that the UK staff "delivered the training alongside NATO allies, including the United States, France, Belgium and Georgia."
The exercises, which involved Ukrainian divers, explosive ordnance disposal operators and personnel who work with uncrewed underwater vehicles, took place on the remote waters of Loch Ewe in Scotland's northwest.
"Training progressed from clearing deep water shipping lanes to rendering shallow water and beaches safe for amphibious raids. It also covered clearing ports, jetties and any other infrastructure from potential threats," the navy said.
Ukrainian troops also trained with uncrewed underwater vehicles that identify potential bombs before divers step in.
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In early December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
