https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/vast-russian-minefields-cause-psychological-torment-for-ukrainian-troops--report-1112006017.html
'Vast' Russian Minefields Cause 'Psychological Torment' for Ukrainian Troops – Report
'Vast' Russian Minefields Cause 'Psychological Torment' for Ukrainian Troops – Report
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive in early June, Russia has destroyed more than 26,000 Ukrainian soldiers, also obliterating over 1,200 enemy tanks.
2023-07-20T10:26+0000
2023-07-20T10:26+0000
2023-07-20T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
special operation
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110506306_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525624cfd0c46d7c41a982ff95854b.jpg
"Vast and dense" minefields laid by Russian forces proved to be the most "daunting obstacle" for Ukraine's counteroffensive, a UK newspaper has reported.As an example, the news outlet quoted a Ukrainian special forces unit commander as saying that the Russian landmines are having a devastating effect on Ukraine's attempts to push forward.Referring to a "painfully slow" offensive, the newspaper cited unnamed "frontline" Ukrainian soldiers as blaming Russia’s minefields, calling them "a hidden threat that has become a psychological torment."The media outlet pointed out that Ukrainian troops have to tackle "miles of open fields littered with thousands of mines: anti-tank, anti-personnel, improvised explosive devices and an array of booby traps."Ukrainian military leaders have, meanwhile, urged their Western allies to supply more mine-clearing equipment to Kiev, such as M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge systems (MICLICs). The US has already provided Ukraine with "some" of this equipment, "but not to the extent that was promised," according to the newspaper.Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive kicked off on June 4 after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors.The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also pointed to the unimpressive results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said that progress was "slower than desired."Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, for his part, said that since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed 21 enemy aircraft, five helicopters, and about 1,244 tanks, also eliminating more than 26,000 Ukrainian servicemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/western-officials-blame-ukraines-tactics-for-stalled-counteroffensive-1111965571.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraines-counteroffensive-fails-in-all-directions---shoigu-1111636724.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110506306_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_421eeac01c0bffc791804428702f1784.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian special military operation in ukraine, russian landmines, ukraine's counteroffensive, ukrainian troops
russian special military operation in ukraine, russian landmines, ukraine's counteroffensive, ukrainian troops
'Vast' Russian Minefields Cause 'Psychological Torment' for Ukrainian Troops – Report
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier said that since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive in early June, Russia has wiped out more than 26,000 Ukrainian soldiers, while also obliterating over 1,200 enemy tanks.
"Vast and dense" minefields laid by Russian forces proved to be the most "daunting obstacle" for Ukraine's counteroffensive
, a UK newspaper has reported.
According to the paper, these minefields "are destroying NATO-supplied armor, wounding soldiers and zapping morale."
As an example, the news outlet quoted a Ukrainian special forces unit commander as saying that the Russian landmines are having a devastating effect on Ukraine's attempts to push forward.
"We can push with 10 brigades but it won’t work because the mines are everywhere, every half a meter there are mines," the commander, who was only referred to by his first name Sultan, told the newspaper.
Referring to a "painfully slow" offensive, the newspaper cited unnamed "frontline" Ukrainian soldiers as blaming Russia’s minefields, calling them "a hidden threat that has become a psychological torment."
The media outlet pointed out that Ukrainian troops have to tackle "miles of open fields littered with thousands of mines: anti-tank, anti-personnel, improvised explosive devices and an array of booby traps."
The publication added that even though the US-made Bradley fighting vehicles and German Leopard 2 battle tanks provided some protection, mine strikes finally "put many vehicles out of commission, halting advances, and leaving the [Ukrainian] troops to trek on foot through minefields while under fire."
Ukrainian military leaders have, meanwhile, urged their Western allies to supply more mine-clearing equipment to Kiev, such as M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge systems (MICLICs). The US has already provided Ukraine with "some" of this equipment, "but not to the extent that was promised," according to the newspaper.
Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive
kicked off on June 4 after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also pointed to the unimpressive results of Kiev's counteroffensive
, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said that progress was "slower than desired."
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu
, for his part, said that since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed 21
enemy aircraft, five helicopters, and about 1,244
tanks, also eliminating more than 26,000
Ukrainian servicemen.