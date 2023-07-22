International
Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling
US Special Operations Command Orders $750Mln Worth of New Ammunition
Eleven US munitions companies are being awarded a three quarters of a billion dollars US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) contract to buy numerous types of ammunition, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"[The eleven companies] are being awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract to allow USSOCOM the flexibility to procure numerous types of ammunition requirements for all USSOCOM components," the release said on Friday. The contract has a maximum total ceiling of $750 million, the release said. General Dynamics, Sig Sauer, and nine other US-based ammunition companies were named as the contractors in the release.
11:30 GMT 22.07.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eleven US munitions companies are being awarded a three quarters of a billion dollars US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) contract to buy numerous types of ammunition, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"[The eleven companies] are being awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract to allow USSOCOM the flexibility to procure numerous types of ammunition requirements for all USSOCOM components," the release said on Friday.
The contract has a maximum total ceiling of $750 million, the release said.
General Dynamics, Sig Sauer, and nine other US-based ammunition companies were named as the contractors in the release.
