Watch Russian Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
In early June, Kiev launched its long-promised counteroffensive. However, Ukrainian troops were not prepared for the stalwart defenses and drumfire of Russian artillery.
Russia's Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Msta-S firing rounds at Ukrainian positions. Msta-S self-propelled howitzer was designed by Russian scientists as a tool to obliterate enemy troops and level hostile strongholds, as well as decimate command outposts in order to behead the adversary. These guns proved to be quiet instrumental in various local conflicts, firing up to 8 rounds per minute with minimal range over 24 km.
Watch Russian Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
In early June, Kiev launched its long-promised counteroffensive. However, Ukrainian troops were not prepared for the stalwart defenses and drumfire of Russian artillery.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Msta-S firing rounds
at Ukrainian positions. Msta-S self-propelled howitzer was designed by Russian scientists as a tool to obliterate enemy troops and level hostile strongholds, as well as decimate command outposts in order to behead the adversary.
These guns proved to be quiet instrumental in various local conflicts, firing up to 8 rounds per minute with minimal range over 24 km.