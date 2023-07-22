https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/watch-russian-msta-s-howitzer-in-combat-action-in-special-op-zone-1112063063.html

Watch Russian Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone

In early June, Kiev launched its long-promised counteroffensive. However, Ukrainian troops were not prepared for the stalwart defenses and drumfire of Russian... 22.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-22T14:47+0000

2023-07-22T14:47+0000

2023-07-22T14:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

msta-s

ministry of defense

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112063683_28:0:1237:680_1920x0_80_0_0_c646a755b124972ad0a0cb72aa3daaed.jpg

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Msta-S firing rounds at Ukrainian positions. Msta-S self-propelled howitzer was designed by Russian scientists as a tool to obliterate enemy troops and level hostile strongholds, as well as decimate command outposts in order to behead the adversary. These guns proved to be quiet instrumental in various local conflicts, firing up to 8 rounds per minute with minimal range over 24 km.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone Msta-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone 2023-07-22T14:47+0000 true PT0M47S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

ukrainian crisis, msta-s, ministry of defense, видео, russia, ukraine