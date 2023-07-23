https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/blinken-says-us-not-viewing-sanctions-on-chinese-defense-minister-as-obstacle-for-contact-1112094725.html

Blinken Says US Not Viewing Sanctions on Chinese Defense Minister as Obstacle for Contact

Blinken Says US Not Viewing Sanctions on Chinese Defense Minister as Obstacle for Contact

The United States does not view sanctions against the Chinese military leadership as a stumbling block in maintaining contacts between the two countries' defense departments, calling Beijing's unwillingness to engage in such contacts "a political decision," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told American news channel on Sunday.

2023-07-23T16:22+0000

2023-07-23T16:22+0000

2023-07-23T16:22+0000

world

antony blinken

china

pentagon

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111459889_0:0:3310:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_644c80f9e38a297a7ec1fc67cf99af0e.jpg

The United States does not view sanctions against the Chinese military leadership as a stumbling block in maintaining contacts between the two countries' defense departments, calling Beijing's unwillingness to engage in such contacts "a political decision," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told American news channel on Sunday. "Those sanctions don't prevent the [Chinese Defense] minister [Li Shangfu] from engaging or us engaging with him… it is a political decision, in effect, for China to decide whether or not he should be engaging," Blinken told the broadcaster. He went on to say that Washington "made very clear" to Beijing that maintaining bilateral military-to-military contacts was "a responsibility" to avoid any miscalculations and wrong perceptions, according to the broadcaster. Earlier, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said that there were no obstacles preventing open communication between the United States and China despite rising tensions between the countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/us-china-defense-chiefs-meeting-reportedly-impossible-over-sanctions-1110257074.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

antony blinken, li shangfu, us-china relations, us sanctions against china, sino-american relations