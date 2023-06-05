https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/china-warns-severe-conflict-with-us-would-result-in-global-unbearable-disaster--1110912339.html

China Warns 'Severe Conflict' With US Would Result in Global 'Unbearable Disaster'

Attending Asia’s top security summit - the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore - China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu held bilateral meetings with several European counterparts and expressed some thoughts on the Sino-US relations.

Chinese Minister of National Defence, General Li Shangfu, has warned of the dangers of a severe conflict erupting between Beijing and Washington. Deploring how relations between the two countries have plummeted to a “record low,” Li told the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit in Singapore:According to the minister, appointed to the post back in March, China “believes that a big power should behave like one, instead of provoking bloc confrontation for self-interest.”Li called on Washington to “take concrete action” with Beijing to find common ground and avert a scenario where ties might further deteriorate.The minister then proceeded to accuse “some country” of foisting its “rules-based international order” on others. Li Shangfu underscored that China was, "strongly opposed to imposing one’s own will on others, placing one’s own interests above those of others and pursuing one’s own security at the expense of others.”Li did not sit down for an official meeting with his US counterpart at the summit, with earlier reports indicating that Beijing warned there was “little chance of a meeting” between the two due to a spat over sanctions. Li had been slapped with the US restrictions over Chinese imports of Russian arms in 2018, when he was serving as a general, it was underscored.'Hegemony of Navigation'Li Shangfu also weighed in on the ‘provocative’ Saturday transit incident in the Taiwan Strait involving the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal.According to the US navy, a Chinese destroyer sailed "in an unsafe manner" near the American warship as it transited the Taiwan Strait. However, China criticized the US and Canada for "deliberately provoking risk".The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command stated that it had organized naval and aerial forces to handle the situation in accordance with law and regulations.The Chinese minister added:Elsewhere during the annual security forum, Li Shangfu warned against forming NATO-like alliances in the Asia-Pacific, which he said is fraught with consequences for the region. While the Chinese defense chief did not explicitly name any country, he appeared to be referring to the US, which is currently part of several alliances and partnerships across the region, such as AUKUS alliance, which groups it with Australia and the UK, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) with Australia, India and Japan, and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) initiative."… In essence, to push for" such alliances in the region is "a way of kidnapping regional countries and fuelling confrontation, which will only plunge the Asia-Pacific into a whirlpool of disputes and conflicts," cautioned the Chinese general.Regarding the hot-button issue of Taiwan, Li reiterated that the island was “core of China’s core interests."Earlier, Beijing’s vice chief for the Central Military Commission’s Joint Staff Department, Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng, said at the summit that the US military frequently transits through the Taiwan Strait “to flex muscles” and prompts other countries to “interfere in the Taiwan question."Jianfeng had specifically accused US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of attempting to “pull out of Beijing’s one-China principle”.

