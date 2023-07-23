https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/lukashenko-says-possible-polish-annexation-of-western-ukraine-unacceptable-1112089632.html
Lukashenko Says Possible Polish Annexation of Western Ukraine Unacceptable
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the transfer of western Ukraine to Poland would be an unacceptable scenario for Minsk and pledged to help the region if it asks for assistance.
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that the Polish authorities are "intensifying the mindset to introduce control in the western territories of Ukraine, the western regions by deploying their troops there." In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian foreign intelligence head to monitor Poland's plans for Ukraine.
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said earlier that Poland is considering establishing control over the western part of Ukraine through the deployment of its troops there.
"The secession of western Ukraine, the fragmentation of Ukraine and the transfer of land to Poland are unacceptable. And if the population of western Ukraine needs this, we will, of course, support them. I ask that you discuss and think through this issue. Naturally, I would like you to support us in this regard," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by a Belarusian news agency during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian foreign intelligence head to monitor Poland's plans for Ukraine.