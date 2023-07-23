https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/lukashenko-says-possible-polish-annexation-of-western-ukraine-unacceptable-1112089632.html

Lukashenko Says Possible Polish Annexation of Western Ukraine Unacceptable

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the transfer of western Ukraine to Poland would be an unacceptable scenario for Minsk and pledged to help the region if it asks for assistance.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the transfer of western Ukraine to Poland would be an unacceptable scenario for Minsk and pledged to help the region if it asks for assistance. The Belarusian leader added that the plans to admit Ukraine to NATO "in parts" is a disguise to annex territories in western Ukraine. "This is a payment for the active participation of Poles in this operation against Russian troops. The Americans support it," Lukashenko argued.Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that the Polish authorities are "intensifying the mindset to introduce control in the western territories of Ukraine, the western regions by deploying their troops there." In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian foreign intelligence head to monitor Poland's plans for Ukraine.

