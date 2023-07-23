https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/roscosmos-expects-international-rules-of-space-traffic-to-be-adopted-within-5-years-1112092630.html

Roscosmos Expects International Rules of Space Traffic to Be Adopted Within 5 Years

Roscosmos Expects International Rules of Space Traffic to Be Adopted Within 5 Years

International rules regulating how countries launch orbital satellites and control their movements to avoid incidents on the orbit may be adopted within the next five years, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Sunday.

2023-07-23T13:54+0000

2023-07-23T13:54+0000

2023-07-23T13:54+0000

beyond politics

earth

roscosmos

science & tech

satellite

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102351/19/1023511976_0:158:3024:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_6b1a12c26dea57bd8df11f9c7ae1fd93.jpg

During a visit to South Africa Bloshensko said that "One can assume that within five years international rules for space traffic, similar to air traffic, will be developed."Plans by spacefaring nations indicate that by 2030, the number of satellites in the Earth's orbit will exceed 100,000, Bloshenko said. The opinion that "space is big and there's room for everyone" is hardly valid because "overpopulation" of attractive orbits will soon lead to dangerous situations, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/nasa-to-continue-long-term-cooperation-with-roscosmos---iss-manager-1108938183.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, space exploration, satellites launch, earth