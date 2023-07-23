https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/roscosmos-expects-international-rules-of-space-traffic-to-be-adopted-within-5-years-1112092630.html
Roscosmos Expects International Rules of Space Traffic to Be Adopted Within 5 Years
Roscosmos Expects International Rules of Space Traffic to Be Adopted Within 5 Years
International rules regulating how countries launch orbital satellites and control their movements to avoid incidents on the orbit may be adopted within the next five years, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Sunday.
2023-07-23T13:54+0000
2023-07-23T13:54+0000
2023-07-23T13:54+0000
beyond politics
earth
roscosmos
science & tech
satellite
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102351/19/1023511976_0:158:3024:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_6b1a12c26dea57bd8df11f9c7ae1fd93.jpg
During a visit to South Africa Bloshensko said that "One can assume that within five years international rules for space traffic, similar to air traffic, will be developed."Plans by spacefaring nations indicate that by 2030, the number of satellites in the Earth's orbit will exceed 100,000, Bloshenko said. The opinion that "space is big and there's room for everyone" is hardly valid because "overpopulation" of attractive orbits will soon lead to dangerous situations, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/nasa-to-continue-long-term-cooperation-with-roscosmos---iss-manager-1108938183.html
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102351/19/1023511976_168:0:2856:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_80b2f1a07ada0be2a10a7a11e23e458f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
roscosmos, space exploration, satellites launch, earth
roscosmos, space exploration, satellites launch, earth
Roscosmos Expects International Rules of Space Traffic to Be Adopted Within 5 Years
HARTEBEESTHOEK (Sputnik) - International rules regulating how countries launch orbital satellites and control their movements to avoid incidents on the orbit may be adopted within the next five years, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Sunday.
During a visit to South Africa Bloshensko said that "One can assume that within five years international rules for space traffic, similar to air traffic, will be developed."
Plans by spacefaring nations indicate that by 2030, the number of satellites in the Earth's orbit
will exceed 100,000, Bloshenko said. The opinion that "space is big and there's room for everyone" is hardly valid because "overpopulation" of attractive orbits will soon lead to dangerous situations, he added.