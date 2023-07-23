https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russia-reports-lowest-food-inflation-in-june-among-european-countries-1112092160.html

Russia Reports Lowest Food Inflation in June Among European Countries

Russia Reports Lowest Food Inflation in June Among European Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annual food inflation in Russia amounted to 0.08% in June, which is the lowest rate among all countries in Europe, according to Sputnik... 23.07.2023

Russia logged annual food deflation in April for the first time since 2018, reaching a record of 1.12% in May. Hungary posted Europe's highest annual food inflation rate in June at 29.3%, dropping below 30% for the first time in 10 months. Serbia's food inflation rate in June stood at 21.1%, followed by Estonia (19.5%), Slovakia (18.9%) and Romania (17.9%) rounding out the top five of the list. Besides Russia, annual food inflation in June was below the 10-percent mark in five other countries, including Belarus (3.6%), Switzerland (5.1%), Portugal (8.6%), Denmark (8.8%) and Finland (9.2%). Inflation decelerated in early summer in most European countries, particularly in Hungary (-4.4 points), Lithuania (-3.8 points), Ukraine (-3.6 points), Latvia (-3.5 points) and Slovakia (-2.8 points). Five European countries posted rising inflation, with Cyprus at the top of the ranking as inflation grew to 10.12% in June from 8.38% in May. Inflation also hiked in Russia (+1.2 points), Malta (+0.9 points), Norway (+0.8 points) and Greece (+0.6 points). The study was conducted by Sputnik on the basis of data from the national statistical agencies of 40 European nations, which released their June reports as of mid-July. Food inflation rate gauges changing prices for food and soft drinks.

