Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attempts to Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in four directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International
"Units of the [Russian] Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk [Bakhmut], Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Maryinka directions. The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," the spokesperson said. The defense ministry spokesperson added that the advance of Ukrainian troops was detected in a timely manner by the reconnaissance of Russian units, thanks to which the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed before they reached the line of transition to the attack.
07:06 GMT 23.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in four directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Units of the [Russian] Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk [Bakhmut], Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Maryinka directions. The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," the spokesperson said.
The defense ministry spokesperson added that the advance of Ukrainian troops was detected in a timely manner by the reconnaissance of Russian units, thanks to which the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed before they reached the line of transition to the attack.
