https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russian-troops-repel-ukrainian-attempts-to-attack-1112085633.html
Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attempts to Attack
Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attempts to Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in four directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-23T07:06+0000
2023-07-23T07:06+0000
2023-07-23T07:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095874041_0:21:1526:879_1920x0_80_0_0_fd85ef29d1a1999ddbb7c8c7903c1ad3.jpg
"Units of the [Russian] Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk [Bakhmut], Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Maryinka directions. The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," the spokesperson said. The defense ministry spokesperson added that the advance of Ukrainian troops was detected in a timely manner by the reconnaissance of Russian units, thanks to which the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed before they reached the line of transition to the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/watch-russian-artillery-decimating-ukrainian-troops-near-artemovsk-1112011426.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095874041_163:0:1364:901_1920x0_80_0_0_01d31bb4c28f256cdadd06b59833570a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia repels ukrainian attempts to attack, russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian forces attempt to attack, russian aviation strikes ukrainian positions
russia repels ukrainian attempts to attack, russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian forces attempt to attack, russian aviation strikes ukrainian positions
Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Attempts to Attack
07:06 GMT 23.07.2023 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 23.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in four directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Units of the [Russian] Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk [Bakhmut], Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Maryinka directions. The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," the spokesperson said.
The defense ministry spokesperson added that the advance of Ukrainian troops was detected in a timely manner by the reconnaissance of Russian units, thanks to which the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed before they reached the line of transition to the attack.