US Sweltering Skies Cause Airlines to Reduce Number of Passengers and Luggage

The spate of harsh weather conditions gripping major US cities has triggered a call to action for airlines to prioritize traveler and operational safety measures.

The ongoing extreme temperatures witnessed in several regions of the US are compelling airlines to recalibrate their operations to guarantee optimal flight safety and efficiency in affected cities. By curtailing fuel or passenger luggage and occasionally reducing passenger numbers, carriers aim to optimize aircraft performance.Temperature records were projected to soar to all-time highs in about 40 US cities as the country grapples with a severe heatwave. Since mid-June, high temperatures have been persisting, with places like Las Vegas hitting 117°F on July 16, and Phoenix reaching 119°F on July 19 and 20, prompting meteorological authorities to issue extreme heat warnings in the affected states.The National Weather Service has said that the current heatwave phenomena experienced in the southwestern US are "one of the strongest" of their kind. Experts have indicated that most regions affected by the sweltering heat are due to a "heat dome."Furthermore, with temperatures hitting unprecedented levels in the US southwest, Allegiant Airlines, a subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Co., has taken a stance to prioritize traveler safety by introducing flight delays when faced with a potential threat. The region has been under intense heat warnings, with temperatures soaring above 100°F (38°C) since June 30, as per NWS data.On July 17, a Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta experienced delays due to aircraft weight issues caused by the heat. Consequently, passengers willingly disembarked from the plane.American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Robert Isom assured that the company is taking decisive action in response to concerns about high temperatures. They have upgraded the cooling systems on jet bridges that link to the planes and performed early maintenance on the onboard systems.Delta, American, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. are providing additional support to their outdoor workers - airport ramp workers and baggage handlers - with measures like frequent breaks, additional water, use of sheltered zones or air conditioning, and cooling towels - amid a prolonged period of hot weather in the southwest United States.

