Record-Breaking Temperatures Hit 38 Cities Across US Southwest

Many cities across the US are grappling with the effects of climate change,with attendant human and material losses.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110333243_0:151:2892:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6478c95ba894ace2fab339e6f4162968.jpg

Nearly 40 US cities are set to break temperature records in the next few days. This comes on the heels of increasing temperatures in southern Europe while Canadas grapples with a catastrophic wildfire season.CaliforniaThe impact of severe weather is being felt in the southwest US. In Los Angeles suburbs, many firefighters are trying to curtail the spread of bushfires under sweltering conditions and dry air.Death Valley, California, sizzled at a 128F (53.9C) on Sunday, reported the National Weather Service. Death Valley is known to have the most extreme temperature verifiably documented on Earth - 134F (56.7C).Reflecting on the extreme temperatures in Death Valley, Park Ranger Matthew Lamar said:In specific places in California and Nevada, public buildings have been repurposed as "cooling centers" as safe havens for people seeking respite from the heat.NevadaLikewise, the rich's playground - Las Vegas - braces for an extreme heatwave that could exceed or match its top record of 117F (47.2C).The typically-bustling streets of Las Vegas witnessed fewer people than usual on Sunday, and security guards were seen looking after fountains of high-class casinos and hotels to ward off people who wanted to jump in.A couple on the street told media sources they were outside because “All roads lead to the Bellagio [hotel and casino]." Another group shouted: “It’s Vegas, baby! The heat’s not going to stop us."In another part of Las Vegas, areas with shades of adjoining buildings or trees offered little comfort for people. Small shops were crowded with customers drenched in sweat and fatigued by the stifling heat while shop workers fanned themselves.Casino outlets were in service because the air conditioning systems were fully running, and patrons could hardly feel the impact of harsh weather.ArizonaPhoenix, Arizona, recorded temperatures higher than 109.4F (43C) for 17 days. But Sunday’s dense clouds over the city brought slight relief. Despite this, daytime temperatures soared to 114F (45.5C).The unrelenting heatwave shows no signs of abating, prompting authorities to raise awareness about the severe health risks faced by vulnerable populations, such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly, particularly prone to heat-related ailments.Reports indicate that mobile clinics have attended to homeless individuals experiencing third-degree burns.Meanwhile, in neighboring El Paso, Texas, temperatures have remained around 100F (38C) or higher without a break for over a month.Experts Explain Extreme HeatSouthern US is currently under a "heat dome." A heat dome emerges when an area experiences intensified air pressure that drives air downwards, causing compression and temperature rise. This warmer air subsequently ascends, creating a cyclic system where the air goes in via the dome's core and rises along its edges.The heightened atmospheric pressure also hampers the development of other weather systems, such as rain clouds, which contribute to cooling conditions.According to the NWS, the ongoing system in the southwestern US represents "one of the strongest" instances of its nature to affect the southwest.Warnings on Imminent Weather ConditionsThe upcoming week will see an expansion of the dome across the nation's southern regions, leading to increased temperatures in other southern US states.Simultaneously, various parts of the US are preparing for the impact of intense thunderstorms and flash floods. Additionally, northeastern states might face another episode of hazardous air quality due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

