Washington Becoming Weary of Zelensky’s Never-Ending Demands For Aid - Reports

Washington Becoming Weary of Zelensky’s Never-Ending Demands For Aid - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American officials are growing tired of the demands that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to make with regard to Western...

MacKinnon pointed out in his Saturday article for The Hill, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden "lashed out" at Zelensky in June 2022, yelling that the Ukrainian leader "should be showing more gratitude for the billions in aid he was getting from the United States via the American people." Asked about Zelensky’s never-ending demands for US aid, a former high-level Pentagon official told MacKinnon that Western support is not infinite. MacKinnon emphasized that more and more Americans are becoming unsupportive of the continued US aid to Kiev and this trend is likely to grow, "as the American people take a harder look at the horrific consequences of the war while also deciding to view Zelensky at ground level instead atop a pedestal." Earlier this week, media reported that Washington was planning to announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to $400 million. The new package, which could be announced as early as next week, could include artillery munitions, air defense missiles and ground vehicles for Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive. Earlier this month, the US Defense Department announced a new security assistance package to Kiev worth $1.3 billion that for the first time included 155mm cluster artillery rounds.

