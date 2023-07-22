International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/white-house-admits-kiev-forces-take-serious-losses-amid-hard-going-counteroffensive-1112064039.html
White House Admits Kiev Forces Take Serious Losses Amid 'Hard Going Counteroffensive'
White House Admits Kiev Forces Take Serious Losses Amid 'Hard Going Counteroffensive'
About one and a half months after the launch of the much-hyped Ukrainian “counteroffensive,” Kiev’s Western sponsors have begun to grudgingly admit that... 22.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-22T16:12+0000
2023-07-22T16:18+0000
ukraine
us
offensive
losses
military aid
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1b111f385726f291c6993920bdfecb.jpg
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted that the Ukrainian "counteroffensive" is "well underway," even though a number of high ranking Ukrainian officials previously claimed that Kiev troops were merely probing the Russian defenses and the real assault was yet to come.He insisted, however, that Kiev still has a "substantial amount of combat power that it has not yet committed to the fight," and that the "likely results of that counteroffensive" will become apparent when Ukraine commits these forces to the battlefield.At the same time, Sullivan did admit that "there have already been significant amounts of casualties and deaths of Ukrainian fighters" amid this "counteroffensive."Meanwhile, the White House seems eager to keep supplying Kiev with weaponry until Ukraine runs out of manpower, with yet another package of military assistance worth up to $400 million being expected to be announced next week.The package in question is expected to include several Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine clearing equipment, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, according to media reports.The US and its allies have already supplied Kiev with billions of dollars’ worth of armored vehicles, air defense and multiple rocket launch systems, artillery pieces and small arms, not to mention tons of rockets and ammunition, including cluster munitions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/putin-there-are-no-results-of-ukrainian-counteroffensive-1112030126.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_340:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_4158fc47201d8fa598f3a404aeb4dabb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid to ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukraine counter offensive failed, ukraine forces losses
us military aid to ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukraine counter offensive failed, ukraine forces losses

White House Admits Kiev Forces Take Serious Losses Amid 'Hard Going Counteroffensive'

16:12 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 22.07.2023)
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry videoLeopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry video
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
About one and a half months after the launch of the much-hyped Ukrainian “counteroffensive,” Kiev’s Western sponsors have begun to grudgingly admit that Ukrainian forces have not fared well on the battlefield.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted that the Ukrainian "counteroffensive" is "well underway," even though a number of high ranking Ukrainian officials previously claimed that Kiev troops were merely probing the Russian defenses and the real assault was yet to come.

"And it is hard going. And we said it would be hard going," Sullivan said, as quoted by media.

He insisted, however, that Kiev still has a "substantial amount of combat power that it has not yet committed to the fight," and that the "likely results of that counteroffensive" will become apparent when Ukraine commits these forces to the battlefield.
At the same time, Sullivan did admit that "there have already been significant amounts of casualties and deaths of Ukrainian fighters" amid this "counteroffensive."
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Yesterday, 10:15 GMT
Meanwhile, the White House seems eager to keep supplying Kiev with weaponry until Ukraine runs out of manpower, with yet another package of military assistance worth up to $400 million being expected to be announced next week.
The package in question is expected to include several Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine clearing equipment, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, according to media reports.
The US and its allies have already supplied Kiev with billions of dollars’ worth of armored vehicles, air defense and multiple rocket launch systems, artillery pieces and small arms, not to mention tons of rockets and ammunition, including cluster munitions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала