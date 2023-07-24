https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/congress-prepares-to-hear-testimony-about-alleged-government-ufo-cover-up-effort-1112120166.html

Congress Prepares to Hear Testimony About Alleged Government UFO Cover-Up Effort

Following claims by former officials that the US government has been concealing information about extraterrestrials visiting Earth, House lawmakers have prepared a special fact-finding panel to convene later this week.

On Wednesday, a hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” will convene, called by the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.In a statement, the committee said it “will explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency and accountability regarding UAPs’ possible threats to U.S. national security.”The panel will hear the testimony of three witnesses: Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, Rt. Commander David Fravor, the former commanding officer of the Navy’s Black Aces Squadron, and David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency who served as the national reconnaissance officer representative for the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, a body tasked with researching UAP reports.Grusch has presented himself as a whistleblower, claiming the US government has concealed its possession of alien spacecraft and the bodies of nonhuman species for several decades.The hearing will be headed by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), one of several lawmakers who traveled to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida earlier this month for a briefing on UFOs that was blocked by the Pentagon.In interviews with US media, Grusch has claimed to possess evidence the US has “non-human origin technical vehicles” as well as bodies. He has refused to show his evidence to the media on national security grounds, but has so far only indicated that he knows about the alleged secret programs and their activities by word of mouth.Fravor and Graves are two former F/A-18 Hornet pilots who have independently come forward with stories about their eerie encounters with UFOs during flight operations.According to Fravor, he and another pilot had an “unsettling” experience in 2004 while flying over the Pacific Ocean, when they encountered a mysterious flying object that seemed to defy known physical laws. Aspects of his story have been corroborated by data from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier they were flying from, such as the incredible speed of the UFO.Congress has acquired a more piqued interest in UFOs in recent years not so much because they suspect a government plot to conceal extraterrestrial visitors, but rather over fears that a dramatic spike in sightings is attributable to top secret experimental devices being tested by US adversaries.Earlier this year, Congress mandated that the Pentagon submit annual reports on UFO investigations, including explanations.

