Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea
Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the... 24.07.2023, Sputnik International
Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea

05:10 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 05:20 GMT 24.07.2023)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said.
"In the skies over Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were shot down by air defense systems and suppressed by electronic warfare," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.
He did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the attack.
"An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was hit. Also, a private house in the Kirovsky district was damaged by UAV fragments," Aksyonov said.
Russia
Teenage Girl Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Crimea - Regional Head
20 July, 03:45 GMT
