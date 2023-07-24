https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/eleven-drones-shot-down-over-crimea-1112100502.html

Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea

Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the... 24.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-24T05:10+0000

2023-07-24T05:10+0000

2023-07-24T05:20+0000

russia

crimea

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

drone strike

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103951/83/1039518388_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e91dd19fb1dd07453eb77f89cbf9c33d.jpg

"In the skies over Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were shot down by air defense systems and suppressed by electronic warfare," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday morning. He did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the attack. "An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was hit. Also, a private house in the Kirovsky district was damaged by UAV fragments," Aksyonov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/teenage-girl-killed-in-drone-strike-in-crimea---region-head-aksenov-1112003387.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drones shot down over crimea, russia thwarts drone attacks on crimea