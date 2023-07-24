https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/eleven-drones-shot-down-over-crimea-1112100502.html
Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea
Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the... 24.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-24T05:10+0000
2023-07-24T05:10+0000
2023-07-24T05:20+0000
russia
crimea
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103951/83/1039518388_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e91dd19fb1dd07453eb77f89cbf9c33d.jpg
"In the skies over Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were shot down by air defense systems and suppressed by electronic warfare," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday morning. He did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the attack. "An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was hit. Also, a private house in the Kirovsky district was damaged by UAV fragments," Aksyonov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/teenage-girl-killed-in-drone-strike-in-crimea---region-head-aksenov-1112003387.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103951/83/1039518388_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7640749fd885d27abddbdfc4df584fb3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
drones shot down over crimea, russia thwarts drone attacks on crimea
drones shot down over crimea, russia thwarts drone attacks on crimea
Eleven Drones Shot Down Over Crimea
05:10 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 05:20 GMT 24.07.2023)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said.
"In the skies over Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were shot down by air defense systems and suppressed by electronic warfare," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.
He did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the attack.
"An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was hit. Also, a private house in the Kirovsky district was damaged by UAV fragments," Aksyonov said.