From Bird to X: Musk Remodels Twitter

Musk's envisions replacing the iconic bird logo with an X symbol, reflects his plans of transforming the platform into an "everything app."

Elon Musk has decided to revamp Twitter's iconic blue bird logo in a daring move. In its place, he has introduced an artistic X symbol.Within 24 hours, Elon Musk invited his 149 million followers, seeking their ideas for an X logo.After reviewing the submissions, he selected one of the designs and promptly made it his new profile picture.Musk clarified to his followers that the logo would be used temporarily and could be subject to further enhancements later.While seeking contributions for the logo design, Musk modified his profile details to showcase "X.com," a web link that currently leads to related user profiles on Twitter.com.Musk's envisions X as being revolutionary, reflecting his plans for transforming Twitter into an "everything app."Alongside Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Musk revealed that the move is part of a larger revamp plan that involves removing the recognizable "Twitter" name and bird logo.Musk's planned remodeling of former Twitter’s bird logo was first made public through a tweet: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”Since his $44bn takeover of Twitter in October 2022, Musk's intentions regarding the company have evolved. Initially, his main idea was to get rid of bots on the platform and uphold free speech there. However, his focus has shifted toward using Twitter to accelerate the realization of X, a multifaceted application akin to Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat - an all-encompassing app used for various functions, such as event ticketing, payments, and messaging.

