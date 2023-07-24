https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/israeli-knesset-approves-first-bill-of-controversial-judicial-reform-1112110887.html

Israeli Knesset Approves First Bill of Controversial Judicial Reform

Israeli Knesset Approves First Bill of Controversial Judicial Reform

The Israeli Knesset on Monday approved the controversial draft law which abolishes the power of the Supreme Court to override government actions it considers unreasonable within the framework of the judicial reform.

2023-07-24T13:34+0000

2023-07-24T13:34+0000

2023-07-24T14:38+0000

world

israel

knesset

judicial reform

protests

demonstrations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111686838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7940fdc529c0a8f2f70ce3da282468f.jpg

According to the live broadcast on the Knesset's website, 64 lawmakers from the ruling coalition voted for the adoption of the bill, while all opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting.The judicial reform also seeks to limit the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government more say in appointing judges, which the right-wing government says will restore the balance of power, while critics argue it will undermine democracy.Since January 2023, Israel has been gripped by mass protests sparked by the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would weaken the power of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis. The protesters believe that the reform will turn Israel into a dictatorship by removing vital checks on government actions.In March, several Israeli politicians, including the mayors of Kfar Saba and Herzliya, the heads of the Upper Galilee and Shaar Hanegev regional councils and the head of the Zichron Yaakov local council have announced a hunger strike, according to an Israeli news agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/israels-former-prime-minister-urges-netanyahu-to-halt-reform-as-police-deploy-water-cannons-1108810196.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, knesset, judicial reform, protests, demonstrations, israeli knesset, supreme court, overrule government actions