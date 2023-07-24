https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/kremlin-traces-of-explosives-on-ukrainian-ship-indicate-danger-for-crimean-bridge-1112107588.html

Kremlin: Traces of Explosives on Ukrainian Ship Indicate Danger For Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Traces of explosives on a Ukrainian ship with grain indicate that there is a danger for the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 24.07.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service said that it had detected traces of explosives on a foreign cargo ship on Saturday that had been coming from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, adding that it had imposed inspection of all ships going through the Kerch Strait to prevent possible terrorist attacks. In late May, the ship was in the Ukrainian port of Kiliya, but it completely changed its crew, which consisted of 12 Ukrainian citizens, while being in Turkiye in July, the security service also stated, adding that the situation shows a possible use of a foreign ship to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine. “Of course, ensuring the security of the Crimean Bridge requires the most careful measures, verification activities, which are carried out by our relevant body. Indeed, the discovered traces of explosives indicate that there is a danger. It requires being on a high alert constantly," Peskov told reporters. The Kremlin spokesman also mentioned that there are currently no plans to organize contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Although, I repeat once again, it cannot be ruled out," Peskov said.

