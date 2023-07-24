https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/majority-of-republican-voters-favor-trump-as-partys-nominee-in-2024-us-presidential-race-1112123294.html
Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party’s Nominee in 2024 US Presidential Race
A majority of likely Republican voters in the United States support former US President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of likely Republican voters in the United States support former US President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.
Most Republican-leaning voters, 57%, favor Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee, the poll report said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails in second place at 13%, followed by former US Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 5% each, the report said.
US Sen. Tim Scott, former US Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also polled in the single digits.
The poll surveyed 1,031 total likely US voters from July 18–20 and maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.